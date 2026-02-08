U.S. state representatives are working to woo Turkish investors by emphasizing access to low-cost, uninterrupted energy, while seeking to expand cooperation across sectors including energy, chemicals, metals, electronics, aviation and industrial manufacturing.

The outreach took place during the 2026 SelectUSA Roadshow, a U.S. federal government initiative designed to promote foreign direct investment and economic development. Events were held in Istanbul, Kocaeli and Ankara, bringing together Turkish companies and representatives from several U.S. states.

Nathan Lord, president of Shale Crescent USA, said the organization is focused on attracting industrial investment to the shale gas basin covering Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia by highlighting the region’s energy advantage.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Lord said energy is one of the largest cost components for heavy industry and that the region offers reliable and affordable power for sectors such as rubber, glass, automotive, steel and petrochemicals.

"If Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania were a country, they would be the world’s third-largest natural gas producer after the rest of the U.S. and Russia,” he said. "The cheapest natural gas and electricity in the U.S. are found in the Shale Crescent USA region. This provides unmatched profitability and supply security for energy-intensive manufacturing.”

Lord said continuous energy supply and favorable market conditions give the region a competitive edge for international investors.

He recalled a conversation with an executive from a multinational company investing in the area. "I’ve built facilities all over the world and always had to choose between being close to energy or close to customers. This is the first place where I don’t have to make that choice, both are here,” Lord said.

"Following our meetings in Türkiye, we believe dozens of Turkish companies will invest in our region,” he added.

'Europeans talk, but Turks do'

Greg Kozera, marketing director of Shale Crescent USA, said the discovery of shale gas in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania has sharply increased the region’s attractiveness for foreign investment.

He said abundant, low-cost energy has fueled a revival in manufacturing, particularly in steel and petrochemicals.

Kozera also highlighted the role of infrastructure, praising Türkiye’s ability to complete large-scale projects quickly.

"During my time in Türkiye, I learned how quickly infrastructure investments are completed here. We can’t do that in the U.S.,” he said.

"My advice to Turkish companies is this: If you are a high-energy user, find the energy first. The closer you are to the energy source, the higher your long-term profitability,” he added.

Comparing business environments, Kozera said his recent visits to Türkiye and Europe revealed stark differences.

"Europeans talk, but Turks do," he said. "Investors in Türkiye are not blocked by the government – they are encouraged. I saw new industrial zones rising along the Istanbul-Ankara corridor. In Europe, facilities are closing.”

"I don’t know what’s happening politically, but what I see is this: Good things are happening here, Europe is struggling, and this is a major opportunity for Türkiye to assume a real leadership role in Europe," he said.