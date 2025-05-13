The United States will trim the low-value "de minimis" tariff on China shipments, a White House executive order showed on Monday, further de-escalating a potentially damaging trade war between the world's two largest economies after months of crisis.

The move comes several hours after Beijing and Washington announced a truce in their trade spat after weekend talks in Geneva, with both sides agreeing to unwind most of the tariffs imposed on each other's goods since early April.

While their joint statement in Geneva didn't mention the de minimis duties, the White House order released later said the levies will be reduced to 54% from 120%, with a flat fee of $100 to remain, starting from May 14.

With the de minimis exemption, items valued at up to $800 and sent from China via postal services were previously able to enter the U.S. duty-free and with minimal inspections.

In February, President Donald Trump ended the de minimis exemption by imposing a tax of 120% of the package's value or a planned flat fee of $200 – set to come into effect by June – blaming it for being heavily used by companies such as Shein, Temu and other e-commerce firms as well as traffickers of fentanyl and other illicit goods.

The number of shipments entering the U.S. through the tax-free channel exploded in recent years, with more than 90% of all packages coming via de minimis. Of those, about 60% came from China, led by direct-to-consumer retailers such as Temu and Shein.

Chinese online retailers Shein, PDD Holdings-owned Temu and U.S. rival Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In Monday's order, the White House said the reduced tariffs will take effect by 12:01 a.m. (4:01 a.m. GMT) on May 14, 2025.

It said the plan for a $200 flat fee duty rate would also be shelved, keeping it at $100.

Breathing room

The U.S. de minimis rule, which dates back to 1938, has been the target of criticism from Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Some have derided it as a loophole that allows cheap Chinese products to flood into the U.S. and undercut American industries, while also serving as cover for smuggling contraband such as illegal drugs and their precursor chemicals.

De minimis, a legal term referring to matters of little importance, which describes the U.S. waiver of standard customs procedures and tariffs, was one of the most generous exemptions in the world: the EU de minimis threshold, for example, is 150 euros ($156).

The Geneva agreement slashed tariffs for both the U.S. and China by 115 percentage points, to 10% and 30%, respectively, for at least 90 days.

The tariff pause will give online retailers like Shein and Temu a breather space to adapt their businesses, say industry experts, as online retailers are likely to use the time to bring in bulk shipments and restock their U.S. warehouses.

Big beneficiaries of de minimis include online retailers that ship goods mainly from China, such as Shein, Temu and Alibaba's AliExpress. Their growth prompted Amazon to start its discount service, Haul, allowing marketplace merchants to ship $5 accessories and other items directly from China using de minimis.