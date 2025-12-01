U.S. and UK officials on Monday announced a trade agreement that will eliminate U.S. tariffs on British pharmaceuticals while Britain commits to raising its prices for new medicines by 25%.

The accord announced by officials from the Trump and Starmer administrations aims to "address long-standing imbalances in U.S.-UK pharmaceutical trade," ending what US trade ambassador Jamieson Greer called an arrangement where "American patients have been forced to subsidize prescription drugs and biologics in other developed countries."

Under the accord, Britain's National Health Service will increase its prices for new medicines by 25 percent.

This cannot be offset by increases in other British subsidies to drugmakers, according to a White House press release.

The agreement means Britain will be exempted from hefty U.S. tariffs imposed on pharma imports that went into effect Oct. 1.

The lofty price of medications has been a major political issue in the United States for years. A Rand Corporation study showed Americans pay 2.5 times as much for pharmaceuticals as in France.

Trump had announced tariffs of 100% on imported pharmaceuticals. But the White House has announced agreements delaying the tariffs for three years with Pfizer and AstraZeneca after they agreed to invest in U.S. manufacturing capacity.

British Science and Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall said the deal will "ensure UK patients get the cutting-edge medicines they need sooner," while also enabling "life sciences companies to continue to invest and innovate right here in the UK. "