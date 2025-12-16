The U.S. unemployment rate rose further in November, hovering at its highest level in four years, according to official data released Tuesday that underscored a cooldown of the labor market in the world's biggest economy.

The report, delayed by a lengthy government shutdown, also showed that the US economy lost 105,000 jobs in October.

Hiring picked up again in November to 64,000, but this was still a slower pace than before, according to the Labor Department figures.

"Employment rose in health care and construction in November, while the federal government continued to lose jobs," the department said.

There was a sharp decline of 162,000 federal jobs in October, "as some federal employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer came off federal payrolls," the report added.

In November, unemployment climbed to 4.6% from 4.4% in September.

There was no October jobless rate as officials were unable to retroactively collect data after the shutdown, which lasted till Nov. 12.

The figures will be closely scrutinized for their potential bearing on U.S. interest rates.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has slashed rates three times in a row this year as employment weakened, but hinted that the bar is likely higher for further cuts ahead.