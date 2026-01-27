Poverty in Britain has worsened, a report released on Tuesday showed, with an estimated 6.8 million people now living in “very deep poverty,” the highest level in 30 years.

"Very deep ​poverty" refers to households with ‍an after-housing-costs income below 40% of the U.K. median, amounting to around 16,400 pounds (about $22,446) a year for a ‌couple with two young children.

The report by ‍Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), which conducts research aimed at solving poverty in Britain, said the overall poverty rate in the U.K. fell slightly from 24% in 1994/95 to 21% in 2023/24, but "very deep poverty" edged up from 8% to 10%, now accounting for almost half of everyone in poverty.

The report said child poverty has also climbed, with 4.5 million children in poverty, rising for the third year in a row.

It follows ⁠Treasury chief Rachel Reeves' November decision to scrap a two-child limit on welfare payments in April, a move that officials estimate will cost 3.1 billion pounds, aimed at reducing child poverty rates by increasing benefits for families.

The cap, introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, has meant that many low-income families do not receive further benefits when they have a ‌third child or subsequent children.

The JRF welcomed the removal of the two-child limit but cautioned that it "cannot be the only step," warning that without ​further action in the government's strategy to end child poverty, progress ‍is likely to stall.

According to the report, children remain disproportionately affected by poverty, along with people with ‍disabilities, ​while certain minority ‍groups, such as Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities in ⁠Britain, experience particularly high poverty rates.

Reacting ‍to the report, John Bird, founder of the anti-poverty charity Big Issue, described the findings as "bad news for society."

Britain's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.3% in November, its strongest monthly rise since June. Inflation, however, ⁠rose more ‌than forecast to 3.4% in December but is expected to slow sharply soon.