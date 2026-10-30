Doğuş Otomotiv said Friday it had signed a letter of intent with Volkswagen to evaluate options for producing the German automaker's passenger cars in Türkiye.

The automotive distributor, which is Türkiye's longtime importer of Volkswagen cars, announced the step in a filing with the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

"A letter of intent has been signed between our company and Volkswagen Group companies regarding the evaluation of options for producing Volkswagen-brand passenger cars in Türkiye," the filing said.

The move does not mean Volkswagen will begin producing in Türkiye. It is a preliminary step toward assessing production possibilities, and whether a final decision on production will follow will become clear later.

Volkswagen had ⁠abandoned plans for a ​factory in Türkiye in 2020, ​citing the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic developments.

The partnership aims to offer ​value-added products suited to ​new technologies in the Turkish market and ‌contribute ⁠to growth in the Turkish auto industry, Doğuş said.

A serious passenger car production partnership ​could have ​a ⁠significant long-term impact on Doğuş, Ata Yatırım ​analyst Cemal Demirtaş said

The company did not say where production could take place, which Volkswagen models it might cover, how large an investment would be involved, or what the timeline might be.

Shares ​of ⁠Doğuş Otomotiv rose 10% in morning trade, on track for ⁠their ​biggest one-day jump ​since May 2025.