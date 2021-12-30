Fire rages for weeks in Argentina's Patagonia

Several sources of fire have been active for weeks in the Argentine provinces of Neuquen, Rio Negro and Chubut (south), where the flames have consumed thousands of hectares of native forest, amid adverse weather conditions, according to the authorities.
View of a huge fire in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.