Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Fire rages for weeks in Argentina's Patagonia

by Agencies Dec 30, 2021 9:53 am +03 +03:00

Several sources of fire have been active for weeks in the Argentine provinces of Neuquen, Rio Negro and Chubut (south), where the flames have consumed thousands of hectares of native forest, amid adverse weather conditions, according to the authorities.

View of a huge fire in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Fire brigade members look at the forest during fires in Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fire brigades monitor the forest during fires in Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Forest guards check the area of fire from Route 40, in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Forest guards check the area of fire from Route 40, in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Local people and firefighters hurry to make a firebreak as huge fires rage in the area around Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro Province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A huge fire rips through Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A fire brigade member runs from the fire during forest fires in Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Tree branches burn as forest fires develop in Alumine, Neuquen, Argentina, Dec. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

View of a huge fire from Route 40 in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of a huge fire behind Route 40 in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A fire truck is seen by Route 40 behind a smoke cloud caused by a huge fire in Araje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A smoke cloud caused by a huge fire as seen from Route 40, in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of a huge fire in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Ashes surround trees after forest fires developed in Alumine, Neuquen, Argentina, Dec. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A plane flies over the zone of a huge fire in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Smoke billows from a huge forest fire near Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro Province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Smoke billows from a huge forest fire seen from Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro Province, Argentina, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of a huge fire in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 kilometers south of Bariloche, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of a huge fire in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A fire brigade takes a break after fighting forest fires in Alumine, Neuquen, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.