The United States' stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 689.78 points, or 3.15%, at the open to 21,227.38. The S&P 500 opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35%, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12%, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.