The global financial crimes watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced Türkiye's removal from its "grey list" in a long-awaited decision that officials say will help accelerate foreign inflows.

"We succeeded," Şimşek wrote ahead of the announcement, in a comment on social media platform X followed by an emoji of the Turkish flag.

Şimşek is in Singapore to attend FATF's plenary meeting.

Officials have repeatedly affirmed that Türkiye has completed necessary studies and should be delisted from the list, which includes countries the watchdog suggests have taken insufficient action to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Not upgrading Türkiye would amount to a political decision, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Thursday.

The FATF, set up by the G-7 to protect the global financial system, said in February that Türkiye "has substantially completed its action plan" and warranted an on-site assessment.

It recently held talks in Türkiye to assess progress in curbing the money laundering and illegal financing concerns that prompted its downgrade in 2021.

A decision to remove Türkiye from the list is seen boosting the country's international standing and prospects of attracting investment.

There are some two-dozen nations that are on the "grey list" and considered risky by the FATF. In February it removed the United Arab Emirates from the list.