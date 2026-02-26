Borge Brende, president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said he was resigning on Thursday amid controversy over his links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, becoming the latest in several high-profile personalities to leave the post in the face of the Epstein files' revelations.

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister who led the WEF for over eight years, is the latest figure to step down after his name was discovered in the millions of newly released documents related to the investigation into the late U.S. sex offender.

Being named in the files does not in itself imply wrongdoing or illegal behavior.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum," Brende said in a statement released by the WEF that does not explicitly mention Epstein.

"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."

WEF co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink thanked Brende for his "significant contributions" to the organization, which is best known for its annual high-profile gathering in the Swiss resort town of Davos.

Following massive public pressure, the Trump administration late last year began releasing millions of files from federal investigations into Epstein, who died in a New York prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking of minors.

The Epstein files include scores of documents that have laid open the late billionaire's wide-ranging contacts with the world's elite, from politicians and royalty to scholars and actors.

Brende's name also appears in the files, showing that he had been in touch with Epstein in 2018, years after he was first convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Brende initially denied having had any contact with Epstein. He later admitted to having dined with the U.S. financier several times in 2018 and 2019.

According to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Brende sent Epstein several text messages, which Brende said he had no recollection of. He also denied having been aware of Epstein's criminal behaviour as well as his past.

An independent review launched by the WEF into the matter did not find any "additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed," according to the statement.

Brende, in comments to Norwegian daily Dagens Næringsliv, acknowledged that his links to Epstein could distract from the WEF's work.

However, the "external review" into the matter did not reveal anything that was "not already known and thoroughly covered in the media," he said.

Brende served as Norwegian foreign minister from 2013 to 2017, when he became president and chief executive of the WEF. The organization's annual conference in Davos brings together some of the most powerful figures from the worlds of politics and finance.

Other high-profile Norwegian figures that feature in the Epstein files include Crown Princess Mette-Marit and former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland.