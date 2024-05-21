The 1st AlBaraka Summit in Istanbul, where the future path of the Islamic economy on a global scale will be explored and is set to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will be held on May 24-25.

The summit is organized by the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy in partnership with the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF), Ibn Haldun University and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

The two-day event will take place at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Building on Türkiye's extensive experience as an Islamic finance center in the Western world, the AlBaraka Summit aims to strengthen this expertise and its cooperation with Islamic countries. The summit will bring together experts, academics, policy and industry leaders to discuss key themes, trends and opportunities in the Islamic economy, and to drive sustainable growth and innovation.

The summit is set to open on May 24 with Erdoğan's presence, with opening statements to be delivered by Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairperson of the board of trustees of the AlBaraka Forum, and Fatih Karahan, governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

Taha Ayhan, president of ICYF, alongside professor Atilla Arkan, rector of Ibn Haldun University, Salim Arda Ermut, president of the Türkiye Wealth Fund, and diverse industry experts are expected to discuss a variety of topics at the upcoming event.

These topics will include the evolution of Islamic economic thought, the incorporation of ethical principles and the impact of Islamic finance on driving sustainable economic growth, according to the organizers.

The diverse panel of speakers will provide insights and perspectives from different regions, offering a comprehensive understanding of the role of Islamic finance in today's global economy.

Under the theme “Global Prospects of the Islamic Economy: Fundamentals and Needs," the summit will focus on exploring the fundamental principles and values of the Islamic economy, identifying trends and challenges in the global Islamic finance sector, successful collaborations and partnerships between Türkiye and Islamic countries, discussing strategies to advance the Islamic economy in the digital age and examining the role of youth in shaping the future of the Islamic economy.

The AlBaraka Summit will serve as a platform for economists, investors and stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue, establish in strategic partnerships and chart a course toward a more inclusive and prosperous future guided by the principles of Islamic finance, highlighting practical Turkish models in line with Islamic finance principles and exploring the future prospects of Islamic economic markets globally.

“The summit will showcase the capacity of Islamic investment and financial instruments to expand global opportunities for Islamic economic institutions, highlighting the ethical standards of Islamic finance as the cornerstone of the Islamic economic system and its broader benefits to humanity," said Kamel.

"In addition, the future picture of service and product markets for the Islamic economy on a global scale will be explored," he added.

Yousef Khalawi, secretary-general of AlBaraka Forum Islamic Economy, said that Türkiye is a substantial center in the field of Islamic finance and added, “I believe that the summit will drive influence among experts, academics, investors and entrepreneurs in Türkiye."

Setting the course for a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative future for the Islamic economy on a global scale, the AlBaraka Summit will feature keynote speeches, panels, workshops and networking sessions, providing valuable insight and opportunities to interact with community leaders in the field.