The World Bank has approved $748 million in concessional financing for Türkiye to modernize and expand its electricity transmission infrastructure, bringing the country’s total external concessional funding for 2025 to nearly $7 billion, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Türkiye Electricity Transmission System Transformation Project was approved by the World Bank's executive directors – and will be implemented by the Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) – the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

As part of the project, approximately $748 million in financing will be provided to TEIAŞ, backed by a repayment guarantee from the ministry.

The financing includes $708 million in loans from the World Bank, $38 million from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and $2 million in grant support under the CTF framework.

The funds are backed by a repayment guarantee from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The project aims to eliminate operational constraints in Türkiye’s electricity transmission system and expand the national transmission ring.

It will also enhance infrastructure to connect new power generation facilities, particularly those based on renewable energy sources, to the grid.

The initiative is part of Türkiye’s broader efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels by promoting domestic renewable energy production.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek welcomed the new agreement, highlighting the productive cooperation between Türkiye and the World Bank, especially in the energy sector.

“This successful partnership will continue in the upcoming period,” Şimşek said.

“We are maintaining our efforts within the framework of our economic program, which ultimately aims for sustainable prosperity. In this regard, we are increasing electricity generation from renewable sources and our support for public investments will continue decisively to reduce dependence on imported energy.”