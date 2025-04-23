The World Bank has revised Türkiye’s economic growth forecast for 2025 upward to 3.1% from 2.6%, according to its Europe and Central Asia Economic Update released Wednesday.

For 2026, Türkiye's economy is expected to grow by 3.6%.

In its forecasts in January, the World Bank had predicted that the Turkish economy would grow by 2.6% in 2025 and 3.8% in 2026.

Emerging economies in Europe and Central Asia are expected to slow down, with the region's economy growing by 2.5% this year and next year due to weakening foreign demand and slowing growth in Russia, the report said.

The bank also released economic updates for the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean regions.

In the Middle East and North Africa Economic Update report, it was noted that the region's economy recorded a moderate growth of 1.9% in 2024, and this rate is expected to increase to 2.6% in 2025.

The report stated that the regional economy is projected to grow by 3.7% in 2026, but these forecasts are overshadowed by serious uncertainties due to the rapidly changing global environment.

In sub-Saharan Africa, economic growth has shown some resilience despite uncertainties in the global economy and limited fiscal space, the report noted, adding that regional growth is expected to reach 3.5% this year.

It emphasized that growth is projected to accelerate further to 4.3% in 2026-2027, mainly due to increased private consumption and investment as inflation falls and currencies stabilize.

The report also noted that the region faces increasing uncertainty due to changes in trade dynamics, regional conflicts, and climate change affecting people and crops.

In the Latin American and Caribbean region, the bank noted that countries in the region should adapt their economic strategies according to increasing uncertainties.

The report underlined that the region's economies are projected to grow by 2.1% this year and 2.4% in 2026, making Latin America and the Caribbean the slowest-growing region in the world.