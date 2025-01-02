This year is expected to be a "year of discoveries," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Wednesday, highlighting the importance of energy policies and the projects conducted.

During his recent visit to Filyos in northern Zonguldak province, the minister participated in a videoconference with managers of institutions and organizations affiliated with the ministry, the statement shared on its website said.

He issued the first directive of the new year to teams in the field, emphasizing that 2025 will be "a year of discoveries."

"I entered the new year with my valuable colleagues with whom I worked shoulder to shoulder at the Filyos Natural Gas Processing Facility," Bayraktar wrote separately in a post on X.

"2025 will be a year of progress to achieve our goal of a fully independent Türkiye in energy," he added.

"We are raising the bar even higher in our energy policies with new discoveries, groundbreaking projects and strong investments. Türkiye is moving forward with determination to become a regional leader in energy!" he further said.

According to the ministry's statement, Bayraktar spoke with various teams working in oil production, mining and electricity fields across the country.

Firstly, he spoke with teams and local authorities in the southeastern province of Şırnak, where daily oil production exceeds 70,000 barrels. Moreover, he expressed his expectation for production in Gabar to rise to 100,000 barrels per day.

Şırnak province had long been a victim of PKK terrorist attacks and has suffered from underdevelopment for decades. Years of counterterrorism operations have eventually enabled a major transformation of the region that is now home to one of the country's most important oil reserves, where authorities seek to ramp up output to 100,000 barrels.

Congratulating employees working tirelessly, Bayraktar also announced plans to begin constructing a regional directorate for the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in 2025.

Somalia exploration

Furthermore, by connecting to the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel conducting seismic surveys off the coast of Somalia, the minister underlined TPAO's growing capability in offshore exploration abroad.

“You are undertaking a critical mission for Somalia, which is within the maritime jurisdiction area. Thus, you are also a source of hope for the people there. Your work is truly sacred and significant," he said.

In a meeting with Yeni Anadolu mining in Soma, Manisa, Bayraktar congratulated workers and managers while highlighting the importance of occupational health and safety, urging employees to work with utmost care and without compromising safety rules.

Bayraktar also spoke to Turkish Coal Enterprises (TKI) operations in Tavşanlı in Kütahya province, expressing hope for increased coal production in 2025 to support Türkiye's energy independence.

Electricity, new discoveries

In a videoconference with the Keban Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) under Electricity Generation Corporation (EÜAŞ), Bayraktar announced plans to meet Syria's electricity needs as part of Türkiye’s contribution to regional stability.

“EÜAŞ has substantial expertise. Together, we will strive for regional stability based on the instructions from our president,” he said.

Moreover, Bayraktar called the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) the backbone of the Turkish economy and announced plans for a new transmission architecture to enhance power capacity and mobility across the country.

He also emphasized the importance of TEIAŞ’s role in addressing Syria's electricity needs, signifying its international responsibilities.

At the same time, the minister also talked to officials supervising the deep-sea drillships operating in the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

“We sent the Abdülhamid Han ship to the Black Sea this year, in 2024. Now I see that you are working intensively. You are starting a new well in the first hours of the new year. This is also very valuable. Hopefully, 2025 will be the year of new discoveries. In this sense, the efforts and work you will show are very important to us.” he said.

Bayraktar, in his meeting with Uğur Cengiz, a senior drilling and completion supervisor from the Kanuni drilling ship, commented, “I hope your work in Türkali-17 will be completed healthily and beautifully as soon as possible."

"One of the most important pillars of our fleet is the Kanuni drilling ship. I hope 2025 will be a year in which you will contribute to new discoveries,” he concluded.