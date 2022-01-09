A total of 34.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas was transported to Turkey and Europe in two years via the TurkStream pipeline.

The pipeline was inaugurated on Jan. 8, 2020, by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Around 18 bcm of gas flowed to Turkey and 16.8 bcm to Europe via the TurkStream Natural Gas Pipeline, between Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021.

The TurkStream project has a total capacity of 31.5 bcm. The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Turkey's domestic customers, and the second line, with another 15.75 bcm of capacity, carries Russian gas further to Europe through Bulgaria.

TurkStream was first announced during Putin's official visit to Turkey in December 2014.

The TurkStream project was ready for gas flow as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Russia's Gazprom Export and Turkish state energy company Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) signed a four-year natural gas supply deal to send 5.75 bcm of gas per year via the TurkStream pipeline, Gazprom Export announced on Jan. 6.