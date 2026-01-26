Akkuyu nuclear plant will be a "game changer" for Türkiye and will integrate it into the global nuclear energy industry, according to the head of the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meetings in Davos, WNA Director General Sama Bilbao y Leon said Akkuyu, Türkiye's first nuclear energy project, would play a key role not only in electricity generation but also in strengthening the country's position in the global nuclear sector.

"The Akkuyu project is going to bring Türkiye into the global nuclear industry because it is not just purchasing a plant, but actually joining the nuclear family. So, Türkiye is creating internal capabilities," she said.

Bilbao y Leon underlined that the project is also driving a significant localization process in Türkiye, enabling domestic industrial players, manufacturing companies and a qualified workforce to take on important roles in the global nuclear supply chain.

She said Akkuyu is expected to generate positive economic impacts starting locally and nationally and extending to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

"Türkiye is at a crossroads of several continents, and I think that it is going to be a very positive link in all those regions," she added.

5 countries lead nuclear capacity growth

Referring to the World Nuclear Outlook report published last week, Bilbao y Leon said global nuclear energy capacity is projected to more than triple by 2050, surpassing 1,400 gigawatts (GW).

China, the U.S., France, Russia and India are expected to lead this growth, she said, adding that numerous nuclear projects of varying sizes are also planned in other countries.

She stressed that realizing these projects will require not only appropriate policies but also strong industrial strategies, financing mechanisms, faster regulatory frameworks, resilient supply chains and a skilled workforce.

Even if the projected capacity comes online by 2050, nuclear energy is expected to maintain its share of around 10% of global electricity generation, she said.

Bilbao y Leon also noted that global electricity demand is growing rapidly, and demand driven by artificial intelligence has now been added. She stressed that, in a world where electrification is accelerating, nuclear energy must also grow, as it provides uninterrupted, carbon-free baseload power.

"Nuclear energy, as you know, is essential as a form of abundant, affordable, 24/7 carbon-free energy. So frankly, I truly think that governments, financiers, and for sure the nuclear industry, we need to rise to the occasion and actually deliver on this opportunity," she said.

9% of global electricity

According to WNA data, around 400 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity is currently in operation across 31 countries, accounting for about 9% of global electricity generation.

Based on government plans, including lifetime extensions of existing reactors to up to 80 years and the commissioning of planned or proposed reactors, global nuclear capacity is expected to reach 1,446 gigawatts by 2050.