Nuclear energy is viewed as one of the options capable of providing “backbone” generation due to its high-capacity factor. Türkiye’s National Energy Plan, which targets 7.2 gigawatts (GW) of installed nuclear capacity by 2035, reflects this role as an official policy objective, an expert says.

“The contribution of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is not limited to adding new generating capacity. It also gives Türkiye its first hands-on experience with operating a nuclear power plant. Akkuyu is moving forward with a target of 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity across four units. This scale is significant for diversifying the electricity generation portfolio and strengthening continuous, baseload power supply,” Erol Kam, a professor at Istanbul Technical University, told Daily Sabah.

Türkiye is making major investments in nuclear power and plans to build three conventional plants. The first one, Akkuyu, is being built by the Russian conglomerate Rosatom in the southern province of Mersin.

While arguing the concrete contributions of Akkuyu beyond supplying power, Kam pointed out three key aspects, “learning-effect, human capital and regional position.”

“Through Akkuyu, Türkiye is building institutional, on-the-ground experience in areas such as nuclear safety culture, quality assurance, licensing and inspection practices, emergency preparedness and operational discipline,” Kam stressed.

In terms of human capital, Kam noted that Akkuyu effectively functions as a practical training ground like an academy. Specialists trained in commissioning, testing, operation and maintenance are expected to form a pool of experience that can be transferred to future projects, including potential nuclear plants in Sinop and the Thrace region.

About 2,000 Turkish companies have been involved in the project, with 350 currently working under contract in construction, supply and installation activities.

Also, nearly 300 Turkish engineers have completed nuclear training programs at universities in Moscow, with another 300 students set to join.

"These engineers will soon be training others in Türkiye," Anton Dedusenko, chair of the board of directors of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, remarked last month.

Moreover, while addressing the regional power perspective, Kam also underlined that Akkuyu’s significance extends beyond the electricity it will produce. Building and operating a facility that requires such advanced technology strengthens a country’s institutional capacity in standards-setting, safety, oversight and crisis management. The human capital and technical know-how developed through this process enhance Türkiye’s ability to manage high-technology systems and absorb technology transfer.

“As a result, Türkiye moves closer to a position in energy diplomacy not merely as an energy importer, but as a country capable of managing complex infrastructure and shaping rules in the sector,” he asserted.

The $20 billion, 4.8 GW Akkuyu will bring Türkiye into the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate around 10% of Türkiye's electricity.

Since there have been various concerns about the waste of the Akkuyu, Kam emphasized that nuclear waste is not a single, uniform category; it consists of different classes, each managed through distinct methods.

“The most critical category, spent nuclear fuel, is handled under standard practice by first cooling and securely storing it in fuel pools at the plant site. If needed, interim solutions such as dry storage can be introduced. This approach is widely used around the world,” he indicated.

Kam also reiterated that in the case of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, publicly available texts and summaries indicate that the 2010 intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia includes provisions that leave open the possibility of reprocessing spent fuel in Russia. Low- and intermediate-level waste generated during operation is processed on site and managed within a licensed storage and disposal chain.

“Decommissioning at the end of the plant’s operating life, along with the management of resulting waste, is also a long-term obligation that must be planned from the outset,” Kam offered.

Following the first plant, Akkuyu, Türkiye plans to build the second and third plants in the northern Sinop and Thrace regions.

On the other hand, on Türkiye’s energy policy today and in the future, Kam stated that the energy policy is anchored in balance and diversification, managing existing flows with Russia without abrupt disruption, while simultaneously opening new supply channels to counter risks.

“In Europe, a new phase is also taking shape. The European Union has agreed on a framework to phase out Russian gas, aiming to end imports of Russian LNG by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by the end of September 2027. This plan weakens expectations that Russian gas will return to European markets and is set to reshape regional gas flows and price dynamics,” he explained.

According to Erol Kam, possible cooperation with the United States and South Korea, meanwhile, should be structured not merely as a tender process but, if feasible, as a programmatic partnership since nuclear investment delivers not only electricity but also institutional and technical capacity.

The second is planned in the Black Sea province of Sinop, for which officials have said talks continue with several countries, including South Korea, with which Ankara has signed a memorandum of understanding.

The third facility is planned for the Thrace region, and officials have said discussions continue with China, while U.S. companies have also expressed interest.

While arguing the process after Akkuyu, Kam offered that Türkiye’s nuclear road map should be framed not around a single power plant, but around the design of the entire energy system. As wind and solar capacity expand, transmission networks, storage, flexibility services and demand-side management must also grow in parallel. For this reason, the need for uninterrupted capacity cannot be met by a single technology alone.

“Nuclear power can become a durable solution only if it is planned alongside storage and grid modernization,” Kam offered.

Türkiye aims to generate its first electricity from the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2026, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said last month.