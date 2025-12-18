British energy giant BP has chosen company outsider Meg O'Neill as its next chief executive from April, replacing Murray Auchincloss who stepped down Thursday.

BP said in a statement that company executive Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO until American national O'Neill moves over from her position as chief executive of Australian group Woodside Energy.

The unexpected shakeup comes as BP pivots back to its more profitable oil and gas business, shelving its once industry-leading targets on reducing carbon emissions and slashing clean energy investment.