The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, which passes through eastern and southern Türkiye, has delivered over 4 billion barrels of crude oil to world markets since its inauguration in 2006.

Over 5,250 tankers have carried the oil from the pipeline, which begins from the Caspian Sea coast near Azerbaijan's capital Baku and traverses neighboring Georgia before going on to Türkiye, where it ends in the province of Adana on the Mediterranean Sea coast.

The Turkish part of the pipeline, including the Haydar Aliyev Marine Terminal in the district of Ceyhan, is operated by Türkiye's Petroleum Pipeline Corporation International (BIL).

According to BIL and BTC data, since the terminal opened in July 2006, it delivered 200.46 million barrels of oil in 2021 and 224.4 million last year.

Nadim Ekiz, general manager of the BIL, told Anadolu Agency that the institution had been performing a crucial task for 17 years under Türkiye's energy supply policies.

Ekiz emphasized that the BIL also makes significant contributions to the country's economy.