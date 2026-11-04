Türkiye and ​​​​​​the Netherlands are working toward a declaration of intent to bolster their cooperation in offshore wind energy, Dutch Ambassador to Türkiye Alle Dorhout said Wednesday, highlighting renewable energy as a priority in bilateral relations.

As Türkiye prepares to host the COP31 climate summit in Antalya in November, Dorhout suggested that offshore wind energy offers significant opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

"Our countries are currently working toward a declaration of intent to support cooperation in offshore wind, alongside exchanging expertise on environmental impact assessments, permitting and project planning," he told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview.

Dorhout also said the Dutch Embassy works closely with organizations including the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) to facilitate business partnerships and investment opportunities.

He described COP31 as an important opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and translate shared energy transition ambitions into concrete action.

Dorhout said the Netherlands is closely monitoring Türkiye's preparations for its first offshore wind tender and facilitating contacts between Dutch and Turkish stakeholders on project development, engineering, ports and supply chains.

He said the Netherlands is planning a business mission to Türkiye to strengthen ties between the two countries' offshore wind industries.

"From Dec.7-11, we are organizing a dedicated offshore wind mission to Istanbul and Izmir, connecting Dutch companies with Turkish government representatives, developers and potential business partners," he said.

"We are exploring further knowledge exchange and government-to-government cooperation in offshore wind development," he added.

Sharing offshore wind expertise

Dorhout said the Netherlands is keen to share its extensive experience in the energy transition, particularly in offshore wind development.

"Türkiye's target of 120 gigawatts of combined wind and solar capacity by 2035, including 5 gigawatts of offshore wind, creates opportunities for bilateral cooperation," he said.

He noted that the Netherlands has extensive experience in North Sea offshore wind development, particularly in marine engineering, environmental assessments, port infrastructure, installation and maintenance and grid integration.

"Türkiye's manufacturing capabilities, shipbuilding industry and experience in onshore wind complement Dutch offshore expertise, creating mutual opportunities both in Türkiye and international supply chains," Dorhout said.

"Further potential exists in energy storage, smart grids and, in the longer term, renewable hydrogen technologies," he added.

Strengthening these bilateral synergies would not only accelerate the energy transition in both countries but also enable Dutch and Turkish companies to collaborate more effectively in international renewable energy markets, he said.

Dutch companies and financial institutions see significant investment opportunities in Türkiye's expanding renewable energy market, while Dutch capital is already supporting the country's renewable energy development, Dorhout said.

"A predictable regulatory environment, transparent tender mechanisms and commercially viable conditions are essential for investor confidence," Dorhout said.

"In that sense, COP31 can serve as a catalyst not only to showcase opportunities in Türkiye but also to mobilize further Dutch financing, technology and partnerships."

COP31 to focus on advancing energy transition efforts

Dorhout stressed that a successful global energy transition depends on international solidarity, noting that the Netherlands is preparing to deploy new grant-based financing to support clean energy transitions in developing economies.

He said the Netherlands aims to demonstrate at COP31 how innovative renewable energy solutions can accelerate the energy transition and contribute to a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

"Our goal in Antalya is to drive constructive and meaningful dialogue on this matter, so that we can advance implementation of the energy transition," he said.

"We are pleased that the COP31 presidency supports this focus, which also resonates strongly with the European Union's commitment to combining climate ambition with a stronger, more resilient and strategically autonomous energy system," he added.