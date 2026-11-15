The green transition offers countries a significant development opportunity and the COP31 climate talks are positioned to serve as a bridge to advance cooperation, investment officials said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the event, the head of the Investment and Finance Office, Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, noted that 94 climate-friendly international direct investment projects worth nearly $9 billion were carried out in Türkiye between 2022 and 2025.

Dağlıoğlu also pointed out that international investors play an important role in the green transition.

Stating that they aim to bring international investors together as part of COP31, Dağlıoğlu underscored the importance of cooperation among countries, companies and institutions in achieving sustainability goals.

Emphasizing that international investors are influential not only in climate-friendly projects but also in financing these investments, he noted that his office developed a methodology in 2021 to assess the quality of investment projects and their contribution to sustainability.

"Between 2022 and 2025, using this new methodology, we identified 94 climate-friendly international direct investment projects in Türkiye. Their total value approaches $9 billion, and they have generated more than 20,000 jobs," he said.

"The green transition and climate-friendly investments represent a major opportunity for countries," he added, suggesting that they see significant potential for green development through the right policies, laws, regulations and practices.

Noting that Türkiye has secured a significant position in renewable energy not only in electricity generation but also in equipment manufacturing, Dağlıoğlu said efforts in electric mobility and the circular economy are also among the country's notable success stories.

Dağlıoğlu said climate-friendly investments continued in 2026, particularly in energy, as well as in the manufacturing and services sectors, adding that they expect these investments to increase in the coming years.

COP31 serves as bridge for green transition

President of the International Investors Association (YASED), Ali Fuat Orhonoğlu, similarly said COP31 is an important platform for attracting international investment to Türkiye and accelerating the green transition.

Noting that the conference brings together public- and private-sector representatives from different countries and facilitates the sharing of knowledge and experience, Orhonoğlu said: "COP31 clearly serves as a bridge for the green transition."

"It is a bridge that both enables and accelerates the transition. That is why we will make very good use of the lessons learned here"

Stating that YASED brings together 280 global companies operating in Türkiye, Orhonoğlu also said the association's members would compile their sustainability experience and examples of best practices into reports and share them with Türkiye and the world.

Additionally, Orhonoğlu said cooperation, rather than competition, is particularly important in sustainability, adding that such international platforms strengthen joint action and the exchange of experience.