As world leaders, private-sector representatives, and climate experts gather in Türkiye for COP31, there is no shortage of climate targets. But the harder question is how to deliver on them.

From expanding renewable energy capacity and modernizing electricity grids to building infrastructure that can withstand climate shocks and addressing growing water challenges, turning climate commitments into reality presents a wide range of challenges. Addressing them requires investment, planning and the capacity to deliver projects on the ground.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), told Daily Sabah what it takes to turn climate commitments into action.

"We know that to deliver on 1.5 degrees, we need to transition away from fossil fuels," da Silva said, while pointing to progress in the renewable energy sector.

"In the last decade, renewable energy doubled in terms of capacity, and the cost has also declined significantly. Renewable energy is the cheapest source of energy at the global level," he said.

However, despite this progress, meeting the target of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2035 and achieving other climate goals remains particularly difficult for developing countries, he noted.

"We can't ask those countries that are disproportionately affected and are facing fragility to address climate action, both on mitigation and adaptation, without support," da Silva said.

According to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP)'s 2026 Adaptation Gap Report, developing countries will need approximately $305 billion annually by 2035 to adapt to climate change, while international public adaptation finance reached only $28.2 billion to $31.7 billion in 2024.

Even tripling these financial flows by 2035 would cover only 20% to 29% of estimated adaptation needs, the report found.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), is interviewed by Daily Sabah’s Ayşe Begüm Gürkan during the COP31 climate summit, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Paulo Magalhaes)

To this end, da Silva emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the U.N., multilateral development banks and the private sector to help countries finance and implement climate initiatives.

According to multilateral development banks' (MDBs) 2025 joint report, MDBs provided a record $103 billion in climate finance to low and middle-income countries in 2025, a 21% increase from the previous year, including $35 billion for adaptation.

At COP31, the banks reiterated their commitment to expand financing and mobilize further private investment.

However, political commitments and financing are only part of the equation, as other bottlenecks remain, including inadequate infrastructure, da Silva said, pointing to difficulties in implementing grid projects.

“Today, we have 2,500 gigawatts of renewable energy projects that are stuck, that are stopped due to the lack of grid,” he said.

Lack of grid infrastructure, the need to rehabilitate existing networks and insufficient electricity interconnections between countries are compounded by procedural problems, according to da Silva.

Among these obstacles are delays in policy reforms, regulatory arrangements, licensing and permitting procedures, he said. "You know, that sometimes it takes 15 years to have a project on grids implemented," he added.

Da Silva stressed that overcoming these barriers requires better planning, policy changes and regulatory reforms.

Beyond the challenges of building and upgrading infrastructure, ensuring climate resilience in settlements remains an overlooked aspect of climate action, da Silva said, citing the recent disaster in Nepal as an example.

On Aug. 26, 2026, a glacier collapse in the Himalayas triggered a devastating flash flood in Nepal, killing more than 1,500 people and leaving 5,600 missing. The disaster also destroyed more than 100 bridges, 13 hydropower dams and 23 schools, according to the U.N. reports.

Da Silva stressed that buildings and infrastructure should be made more resilient to reduce the impact of such disasters. These efforts should be complemented by early warning systems and preparedness measures, he said. He also called for stronger efforts on loss and damage to support countries affected by climate-related disasters.

Another area of disaster management that requires attention is coastal hazards, with the Mediterranean basin being a case in point, da Silva said.

"With the rise of sea levels and coastal degradation, we have to prevent shocks along the coast," he said, stressing the need for countries to build their capacity to protect coastlines and safeguard communities living in coastal areas.

According to a 2026 report by the U.N. secretary-general, global sea levels rose by nearly six millimeters in 2024, the highest annual increase on record. Around 770 million people worldwide live in coastal areas less than five meters above the high-tide line, leaving them increasingly exposed to rising seas and coastal flooding.

The Mediterranean is also particularly vulnerable, with 42 million people living in low-lying areas along 37% of its coastline, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Da Silva also highlighted the growing pressure on water resources due to climate change, warning of the risks of desertification and reduced access to water.

Stressing the need for better water management and stronger efforts to protect water resources, he said, "There is no climate justice if we don't do our job on access to water and to sanitation."