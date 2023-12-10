A draft text published on Sunday during this year's U.N. climate summit in Dubai proposed next year's COP29 climate summit be hosted by Azerbaijan between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22.

The text will need to be adopted by the summit before it becomes official, but is in line with expectations after Azerbaijan won backing from other Eastern European nations on Saturday.

The text also proposed dates for COP30 in Brazil of Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, 2025.

"We're very grateful to all countries, in particular to the Eastern European group and the (COP28 summit) host United Arab Emirates for their support," Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev said in an address from the main stage at COP28 on Saturday.

Holding the presidency of a U.N. climate summit gives a country huge influence on its agenda and outcomes.

The COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates has been the biggest yet, with more than 90,000 delegates registered.

While the decision on who will host the event is usually made years in advance to allow countries time to prepare, Aykhan Hajizada, a spokesperson at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Reuters on Friday that Baku was well equipped to handle the event.