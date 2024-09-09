The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced Monday it is providing a loan worth $60 million (TL 2 billion) to Türkiye’s Borusan EnBW Enerji to finance the development and construction of 116 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind energy capacity in the provinces of Sivas and Tekirdağ.

The loan plays a significant role in addressing climate change and expanding the capacity of renewables in the country.

Borusan EnBW Enerji is one of the leading energy firms in the country, with a portfolio predominantly focused on onshore wind energy. A joint venture company of Borusan Holding and EnBW AG, the firm currently operates 730 MW of renewable installed capacity and will reach an installed capacity of 935 MW once the projects under construction have been finalized.

"Successful deployment of new renewable energy capacity in Türkiye will require the support of experienced renewable energy investors such as Borusan EnBW Enerji to accelerate the country’s green transition," the EBRD said.

Aida Sitdikova, EBRD director of energy for Eurasia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), reflected on the partnership, commenting: “It is crucial that significant players such as Borusan EnBW Enerji lead the way in Türkiye’s green energy transition. This exemplary project will not only reduce emissions and increase the country’s renewables capacity but also serve as an accelerator for Türkiye’s climate goals."

“We continue to play an important role in achieving the country’s green transformation and renewable energy targets. The financing provided for new onshore windpower plants with an installed capacity of 116 MW is a concrete indicator of this commitment," Borusan EnBW Enerji General Manager Enis Amasyalı said.

"With these investments, we will meet the country’s energy needs more effectively by increasing energy generation capacity and taking important steps for a sustainable future," he added.

"Our Balabanli wind-energy power plant’s (WEPP) capacity extension and Pelit WEPP are critical in ensuring energy-supply security, providing affordable energy supply and combating climate change. Another important pillar of these projects is inclusiveness. Ensuring gender equality in the renewable energy industry and supporting women's participation in the workforce are among our primary goals.”

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, with over 20 billion euros (around $22.1 billion) invested through 450 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, most of it in the private sector.