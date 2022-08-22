An electric heater manufacturer in northern Türkiye’s Trabzon province has doubled its production to meet the demands from European countries, where natural gas shortages are expected in the next winter season.

Operating in Beşikdüzü Organized Industrial Zone (OIZ), Cemsan Electrical Devices Industry and Trade Company provides production for almost all of Europe.

Osman Albayrak, the chairperson of the board of directors of the company, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the business founded by his father in 1980 turned into a company six years later.

Albayrak stated that they first produced electric water heaters and started the production of electric carbon infrared heaters in 2000.

Stating that they are trying to contribute to the Turkish economy by opening dealerships both in the country and abroad with his brothers, Albayrak said, "We tried to meet the need for electric heaters arising from supply and demand in the market. We are the only company in Trabzon that produces electric heaters."

The company has also expanded abroad by participating in international fairs. Albayrak said, "We try to meet the demands from many countries, especially Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France.”

The company exports to nearly 60 countries in total, 35 of which are constant customers. It also has dealers in Germany and the UK.

Stating that the most demand came from Germany recently due to the natural gas shortage, Albayrak said: “The energy crisis is predicted to last for a long time in European countries. Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and France are making preliminary preparations. They place pre-orders for these products.”

“These demands have increased our production significantly. Compared to last year, there is an increase in product demands by nearly 90%,” he said.

“Compared to last year, all the orders placed this year are from abroad. We are currently trying to keep up with the orders. Our factory is working at full capacity."

Europe and Germany have all but accepted an energy crisis this winter after a drastic reduction in gas flow from Russia, their main supplier.

Deliveries from Russia have dwindled due to what Moscow calls maintenance issues and Berlin says it is weaponizing energy, prompting the European Union to agree on an emergency plan to curb demand. The bloc says the move has been politically motivated as tensions have been escalating amid sweeping sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Emphasizing that they took into account the expected natural gas shortage in Europe and made their preparations accordingly, Albayrak said, "We have made our raw material connections, we have already completed our preparations because we produce the parts of our products.”

Pointing out that the need for hot water in Europe will increase with the arrival of winter, Albayrak stated that the water heater orders also increased by 40%.