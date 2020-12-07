In photos: France descends into chaos amid protests against police brutality

Violence erupted in Paris on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend at a mass protest against a new security law, with demonstrators clashing with police, vehicles set alight and shop windows smashed.

A protester raises his hands during a demonstration for social rights and against the "Global Security" draft law, in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity", in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)