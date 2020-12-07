In photos: France descends into chaos amid protests against police brutality

Violence erupted in Paris on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend at a mass protest against a new security law, with demonstrators clashing with police, vehicles set alight and shop windows smashed.
A protester raises his hands during a demonstration for social rights and against the "Global Security" draft law, in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity", in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.
Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.
A protester holds a piece of a fence during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security'" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.
A woman walks past an inscription on a wall reading "Police everywhere, justice nowhere" during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security'" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.
A protester holds a sign depicting French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and reading "Jean-Marie, you rejuvenated," referring to French founder of the Front National (FN) far-right party Jean-Marie Le Pen, during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.
Protesters and journalists stand near a burning barricade during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.
Protesters and journalists stand near a fire during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.
