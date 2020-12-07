Daily Sabah logo

In photos: France descends into chaos amid protests against police brutality

by DAILY SABAH Dec 07, 2020 10:34 am +03 +03:00

Violence erupted in Paris on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend at a mass protest against a new security law, with demonstrators clashing with police, vehicles set alight and shop windows smashed.

A protester raises his hands during a demonstration for social rights and against the "Global Security" draft law, in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity", in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

The French capital city was hit by the second weekend of violence during protests against police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a new security law that demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties.

Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester holds a piece of a fence during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security'" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters are seen after extinguishing a vehicle set ablaze during a demonstration for social rights and against the '"global security" draft law, in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers stand guard during a protest against the "global security bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks past an inscription on a wall reading "Police everywhere, justice nowhere" during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security'" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers hold their shields during a protest against the "global security" bill, which rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand on a street during a protest against the "global security bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers walk next to a fire during a protest against the "global Security" bill, which rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter walks near a burning car during a protest against the "global security" bill, which groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A fire is seen during a protest against the "global security" bill, which rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the "global security" bill,which rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester holds a sign depicting French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and reading "Jean-Marie, you rejuvenated," referring to French founder of the Front National (FN) far-right party Jean-Marie Le Pen, during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A yellow vest (gilet jaune) anti-government protestor kneels raising his fist as he poses with a sign reading "Living, Yes! Surviving, No!" near burning cars during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Protesters and journalists stand near a burning barricade during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Protesters and journalists stand near a fire during a demonstration for social rights and against the "global security" draft law in which Article 24 would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity," in Paris, on Dec. 5, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

