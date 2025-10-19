Türkiye has recently officially cleared the legal path for exporting natural gas from its Black Sea fields as liquefied natural gas (LNG) following a regulatory change by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The amendment to the Natural Gas Market Law formally defines gas liquefaction and allows production from the Sakarya field to be converted and sold to international markets.

Industry representatives say the move marks a milestone in Türkiye’s plan to commercialize domestic gas and reduce import dependence by attracting private investment into LNG infrastructure and trade.

“This is a turning point that creates the legal basis for converting Black Sea gas into LNG and exporting it,” said Petroleum and Natural Gas Platform Association (PETFORM) Chairperson Çağatay Beydoğan.

“It gives Türkiye flexibility in both supply and trade and enables it to enter the global LNG market with its own resources,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA) in a recent interview.

Floating LNG terminals

The regulation also enables floating LNG terminals to operate across multiple regions, allowing investors to relocate assets according to market conditions.

“Floating terminals offer the speed and flexibility we need,” Beydoğan said, adding that such facilities can respond faster to demand shifts than traditional onshore terminals.

Industry experts say this flexibility will strengthen Türkiye’s hand in managing its gas balance and expand export opportunities while supporting domestic supply security. Floating LNG infrastructure can serve both as a domestic buffer and as an export tool.

The amendment also provides incentives for gas storage projects by exempting certain facilities from mandatory third-party access during their early stages. This measure is designed to lower the financial burden on investors in capital-intensive projects.

According to Beydoğan, easing access requirements will “encourage new investments in storage capacity and improve the financial sustainability of large-scale projects.”

The development of additional storage facilities is expected to help balance seasonal fluctuations and expand liquidity in Türkiye’s spot gas market.

Streamlined export licensing

Another key feature of the reform is a simplified export licensing system that allows companies to operate with a single license for multiple countries. This change is aimed at reducing bureaucracy and accelerating the entry of private operators into foreign markets.

The regulation also enhances system efficiency by optimizing transmission capacity and introducing a mechanism to suspend underperforming operators temporarily. These steps, according to sector observers, will help improve reliability and transparency in Türkiye’s growing gas market.

Regional energy hub vision gaining momentum

Analysts argue that the reforms align with Türkiye’s ambition to become a regional energy hub linking Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Expanding LNG capacity, storage facilities and trade flexibility are seen as critical for this goal.

Beydoğan emphasized that the regulatory reform “goes beyond technical adjustments” and marks “a structural shift” in how Türkiye integrates domestic resources into the global market. Turning the Black Sea gas into LNG, he said, adds commercial value while strengthening the country’s negotiating position in international trade.

The government also plans to leverage floating LNG terminals to supply marine fuel to vessels passing through the Mediterranean. This initiative could open a new segment for Türkiye in the bunker LNG market, positioning it as a key supplier along the Mediterranean corridor. Realizing this ambition, however, will require infrastructure upgrades, regulatory alignment with international maritime standards, and coordinated logistics planning.

Private sector’s role critical

The success of the new regulatory framework will also depend on private sector participation. Companies are expected to expand their presence in LNG and storage projects, invest in digital infrastructure and adopt sustainability-focused business models.

“Private investment will play a crucial role in establishing Türkiye’s position as a competitive LNG exporter,” Beydoğan said. He also underlined that regional partnerships and long-term cooperation will be essential to sustain growth and attract international capital.

Supplier role

Ongoing regulatory amendments establish the framework for LNG licenses, defining application procedures, rights and obligations. The draft law also exempts certain storage projects from third-party access rules to encourage investment and allows floating LNG terminals to operate across multiple regions, enhancing supply flexibility.

