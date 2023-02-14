Electricity and natural gas restoration efforts in 10 provinces impacted by the recent earthquakes in Türkiye’s southeast have made significant progress, said Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez on Tuesday.

Dönmez visited the ministry-affiliated teams in the Iskenderun district of Hatay and conveyed that the search and rescue operations in the affected provinces are ongoing without interruption, following the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş’s Pazarcık and Elbistan districts on Feb. 6, 2023.

Dönmez, expressed his ministry's support for earthquake relief efforts and highlighted the significant contribution of his team, including around 10,000 miners, in search and rescue operations.

Dönmez also confirmed the repair of electricity and natural gas infrastructures in the 10 provinces impacted by the earthquake.

He stated that his team is working meticulously to complete electricity and natural gas delivery operations quickly, particularly in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, where the damage has been intense.

Dönmez added that his team will test natural gas, buildings and networks, and carry out gas delivery operations day and night with sensitivity to ensure the safety of residents in the affected regions.

IEA call

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) earlier called on the energy sector to provide urgently needed supplies for Türkiye's quake-hit region.

The Executive Director of IEA Fatih Birol urged the global energy sector to help the quake-hit region in Türkiye by donating portable solar power generators, electric heaters, container homes and Arctic tents.

On his Twitter account, he said the devastating situation in the earthquake-affected zone calls for more international solidarity.

"I urge the global energy sector to do whatever it can to help," he wrote.

Based on his discussions with authorities and crisis response organizations, Birol shared a list of items that are urgently needed.

"Transformers of various sizes, portable solar power generators, liquid petroleum gas (LPG) for rural communities, electric heaters and shelters such as container homes and Arctic tents are all desperately needed in the region," he noted.