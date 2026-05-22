Speaking at a keynote speech at Istanbul Natural Resources Summit organized by Turkuvaz Media Group on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye proved to be a reliable partner in energy shipment in recent years. He noted that regional conflicts also demonstrated Türkiye’s indispensable role in secure energy delivery, referring to crisis over Strait of Hormuz amid US-Israel-Iran conflict.

“Türkiye is the strongest bridge, a crossing point between countries in need of rich energy sources and countries which have them,” he said.

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