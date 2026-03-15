Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged his European allies, describing the push toward reopening the Druzhba oil pipeline carrying Russian supplies as "blackmail," he said in remarks released Sunday.

The Soviet-era pipeline that crosses Ukraine was damaged in a Russian strike in January, Kyiv says. Ukraine says repairs could take up to six weeks, angering both Hungary and Slovakia, which depend on the pipeline for much of their energy needs.

Hungary and Slovakia have threatened to block EU aid to Ukraine unless it swiftly re-opens the pipeline, while the European Commission has proposed a mission to inspect the damage, further pressuring Kyiv.

The war in the Middle East has brought the issue of oil deliveries into sharp focus, with countries worldwide looking for ways to release more supplies onto the market to ease prices.

"If we have decided to restore Russian oil supplies, then I want them to know that I am against it. ... But if I am given conditions that Ukraine will not receive weapons, then, excuse me, I am powerless on this issue, I told our friends in Europe that this is called blackmail," Zelenskyy told reporters when asked about reopening the pipeline.

Zelenskyy also hit out at Hungary in his remarks, accusing its government of spreading "anti-Ukrainian sentiment."

Tensions between Kyiv and Budapest over the pipeline have erupted in recent weeks, with Zelenskyy and Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban trading barbs.

"We will work with any leadership in Hungary. ... We are ready to work amicably, provided this person is not an ally of Putin, specifically the aggressor state," Zelenskyy said.

U.S. should not 'step away' from Ukraine

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has upended global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz, a route that once accounted for a fifth of the world's oil supplies, has been virtually paralysed due to the conflict.

Ukraine, which has sent teams offering expertise in downing drones to Washington's allies in the Gulf, has expressed concern that the United States' focus on the Iran war could delay support to Kyiv.

"We are demonstrating our readiness to help the United States and its allies in the Middle East. ... We very much hope that, because of the Middle East, the United States will not step away from the issue of the war in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has so far only offered expertise to the Gulf and is not "at war with Iran," Zelenskyy said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has continued attacking its neighbor, even as global focus shifts to the Iran war.

A Russian drone attack on an ambulance in the northeastern Kharkiv region early Sunday killed two medics, local police said.

Over the past week alone, the Russian military struck Ukraine with thousands of drones and aerial bombs, as well as dozens of missiles, Zelenskyy said.

A Ukrainian drone caused a fire at an oil depot in Russia's southern Krasnodar region overnight, regional authorities said.

France will provide Ukraine with an air defense system later this year that may be capable of blocking ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy also told reporters.