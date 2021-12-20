Lit winter wonderlands around the globe

They make the streets an interactive experience. There are tunnels of light – to walk through, as pedestrians do in Tokyo, at the zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa, and at the Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, California; to drive through, at a mall in Panay, the Philippines, where visitors remained in their cars to curb the spread of COVID-19.
People walk through a tunnel of holiday light displays, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Tokyo.
There are real trees and manmade trees and ginormous trees, like the light sculpture in Vigo, Spain, said to be the biggest tree in the world, so big that adults and children can stroll inside. Vigo goes all out for Christmas, stringing 11 million LED lights on more than 350 streets.
A woman holds a child as they stand inside a Christmas tree made of lights in Vigo, Spain, Dec. 12, 2021.
Some displays are municipal, like the silvery strings of light that adorn the lampposts of Moscow.
The Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge are decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 12, 2021.
And some are private, like the over-the-top trimmings of homes in the Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood of Dyker Heights.
People crowd around holiday lights and decorations that adorn a house in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighborhood, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. Residents are renowned for their displays of over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, reindeer, toy soldiers, sleighs and snowmen.
And so we spread them above like a celestial canopy in places from Barcelona, Spain, to the Old City of Damascus, Syria?
Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west London, Dec. 7, 2021. The River Thames-side palace was a home of King Henry VIII and last used as a royal residence more than 200 years ago.
Visitors walk through a light tunnel at a Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021. "We're thrilled that this year's guests will be able to enjoy the full Holiday Road experience," said co-founder Bobby Rossi. The pandemic turned the annual light festival into a drive-thru event last year.
A bird's eye of the illuminated ghats on the bank of the river Ganges are seen in the evening after the the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a promenade that connects the sacred Ganges River with the centuries-old temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Varanasi, India, Dec. 13, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.