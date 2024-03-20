Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend the first major international Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21 in Brussels, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan will head a delegation to attend the summit hosted by the Belgian government.

According to the sources, the summit will include a ministerial session, in which ministers and other high-ranking officials will participate, and four separate panels.

Leaders worldwide will convene to emphasize nuclear energy's role in tackling global challenges such as reducing fossil fuel usage, improving energy security and stimulating economic growth.

Scheduled for March 21-22, the summit is jointly hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium. It will be co-chaired by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

It will be the most significant gathering thus far dedicated solely to nuclear energy, a topic of increasing interest globally due to its potential to decrease fossil fuel consumption and meet the growing demand for low-carbon electricity.

The summit follows the historic inclusion of nuclear energy in the Global Stocktake agreed upon at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai last December, which called for accelerating its deployment along with other low-carbon energy sources.

It will provide heads of state and governments of participating countries with the opportunity to share their visions on nuclear power's key role in reaching net zero and promoting sustainable development, including national plans to fully exploit its potential.