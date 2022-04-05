Russian energy company Gazprom has demanded that the former German subsidiary Gazprom Germania, managed by the German government agency, to stop using the brand name to "avoid further identification of its activities with the Gazprom Group."

Gazprom also asked the former subsidiary to give up the brand logo and is withdrawing all its managers from Gazprom Germania's management bodies, it announced on the messaging service Telegram on Tuesday.

The request also affects all subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania, according to the statement.

The German firm owns other companies in the German gas industry, including gas supplier Wingas, gas storage operator Astora and a minority stake in the gas transportation company Gascade.

On Monday, the German government placed Gazprom Germania under state trusteeship. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said his move sought to ensure the security of supplies, amid uncertainty after Russia separated itself from the subsidiary.

Habeck said he had appointed the Federal Network Agency as a trustee for the German subsidiary on Monday, due to unclear legal relationships and a breach of reporting regulations.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said it was separating from its wholly owned subsidiary on April 1.