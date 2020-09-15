Garanti BBVA Leasing and Elin Energy, a prominent company in the energy sector, joined forces Tuesday to decrease Turkey’s energy imports and provide special solutions to benefit their customers.

According to a statement from Garanti BBVA Leasing, the company signed a cooperation protocol with Elin Energy, whose nearly 40-year reputation is well-respected within the industry.

The partnership will both provide financing for investors in solar energy and enable Turkey to cut energy imports.

Board member of Elin Energy, Murat Karakeçili underlined the importance of "being the best in the industry" rather than being the biggest.

"Our first and foremost priorities are quality and customer satisfaction. Within the scope of this partnership, investors will be able to reach quality products at affordable financing conditions," he said.

Karakeçili added that the cooperation protocol will create the possibility for profitable and safe investment.

"Solar energy investments prominently decrease Turkey's energy imports. With this protocol, investments will benefit our country's economy," he added.

On the other hand, the chief executive of Garanti BBVA Leasing, Ünal Gökmen said the firm has been contributing to the leasing sector in Turkey for 30 years.

"We are striving to provide financing for renewable energy sources and to create sustainable financing solutions for all our customers. We have realized many important partnerships within this scope. I believe our partnership will make significant contributions to the sector," he said, adding that such partnerships will also be beneficial for Turkey's economy.