Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2023

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Türkiye's 1st Republic era-built church to be inaugurated

by Anadolu Agency Oct 03, 2023 8:42 pm +03 +03:00

The first church built in the Republic period will be inaugurated in Türkiye's largest metropolis Istanbul.

AA

The foundation for the St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yeşilköy on the European side of Istanbul was laid in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2019.

AA

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Sait Susin, the president of the Istanbul Syriac Kadim Foundation, expressed his excitement on the opening of the church.

Susin noted that the entire process of building the church took 10 years.

AA

Recalling a brief delay in the opening of the church due to the deadly earthquakes that hit Türkiye in February this year, Susin said: "We were going to have the opening on Feb. 19, but the earthquakes on Feb. 6 stopped us. It was a great tragedy for the country. Under such circumstances, it was out of the question for us to have the opening."

He pointed out that Syriac communities worldwide have been closely following this process, with numerous expressing their desire to attend the opening ceremony.

AA

"Our phones are constantly ringing. This is also a prestige for our country. It sends a positive message about the preconceptions from abroad regarding our country. I hope the prayers offered here will be instrumental in enhancing the unity and togetherness of our country," Susin added.

AA

The church, designed as a five-story project in an empty area of the Latin Catholic Cemetery, is located in Yeşilköy.

AA

One floor of the five-story church was reserved as a cultural hall for the community to meet after mass or ceremonies such as baptisms, funerals, and weddings, as well as for meetings and conferences. On the ground floor are the bishop's quarters, guest rooms, and a parking lot.

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED