Turkey's largest-ever natural gas discovery in the Black Sea will set the groundwork for the country's Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAŞ) and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) to hold initial public offerings (IPO) in the future, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Tuesday.

Operations at the recently discovered natural gas field will be handled by the field’s sole owner, TPAO, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez confirmed earlier Tuesday.

Albayrak said there is no reason why Turkey cannot have similar achievements in the Eastern Mediterranean soon with its Yavuz drilling ship, since "the data shows great potential."

The Black Sea discovery, meanwhile, could open doors to new cooperations with Russia and Iran even though Turkey aims to be a producer and not just a buyer, he told private broadcaster NTV in an interview. He added that Turkey drilling for its resources will strengthen its hand in future gas import deals.

Albayrak reminded that Moscow did not cut gas supplies "even in our toughest times."

The minister said there are two more layers next to the well where the 320 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas was found. "All these developments could provide a 30% bargain advantage to Turkey in its future gas trade deals," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday announced the discovery of the natural gas field, biggest in Turkey’s history. The gas field is at a depth of 2,100 meters (6,890 feet) below the seabed in the Sakarya Gas Field, located around 170 kilometers (105 miles) off the Black Sea coast. The discovery has proved the existence of sizable deposits deep under the seabed.