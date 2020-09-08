Demand in Turkey’s fuel market in the first six months of this year remained below last year’s figures due to the COVID-19 restrictions, despite the limited rise in demand in June.

Gasoline sales decreased by 4.75% to 277,461 cubic meters in June, while diesel sales increased by 6% to 2.5 million cubic meters (mcm), according to figures released by the Oil Industry Association (PETDER).

Fuel oil sales rose 23% during the same period, reaching 16,352 tons though decreased by 45.77% in the first six months of the year to 88,881 tons.

Meanwhile, 1.3 million cubic meters of gasoline and 1.4 million cubic meters of diesel were sold in Turkey during the first six months of the year.

Gasoline sales decreased by 12.44% and diesel sales decreased by 5.76% compared with the same period of the previous year.

In June this year, AutoGas LPG (liquified petroleum gas) sales decreased by 13.99% to 266,779 tons. The overall decrease in the AutoGas LPG sales was recorded as $1.3 million in the January-June period with a 13.8% decrease.