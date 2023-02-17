Russian energy giant Gazprom’s average daily pipeline gas exports to Europe rose 17% in the first half of February from January due to deliveries via Türkiye, according to Reuters calculations based on export data.

With no Russian gas flowing through either Yamal-Europe or Nord Stream, the only routes for natural gas supplies to Europe are through Ukraine and the Turkstream pipeline across the Black Sea.

Gazprom's average daily deliveries to Europe for the first 15 days of February increased to 67.8 million cubic meters (mcm) against 58.1 mcm per day on average in January, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) and from Gazprom data on supplies via Ukraine.

Gas pipeline exports to Europe in the first half of February totaled 1 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to Reuters calculations.

Gazprom, which previously disclosed export data twice a month, has since the beginning of 2023 stopped publishing such data.

Gazprom did not respond to a request for comment on the calculations.

Gazprom, which holds the world's largest natural gas reserves, was formed out of the Soviet gas industry ministry as the Soviet Union ended.

It is one of Russia's biggest taxpayers. Russia and Türkiye formally launched TurkStream with a capacity of 31.5 bcm per year in January 2020.

The pipeline carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through the Black Sea and Türkiye.

Gazprom's supplies to the European Union via Turkstream and Ukraine totaled about 1.02 bcm in the first 15 days of February, of which about 560 mcm, or 37.3 mcm per day, were sent via the TurkStream, according to Reuters calculations.

Transit through Ukraine amounted to about 458 mcm, or an average of 30.5 mcm per day.

In December last year, exports to Europe via these two routes amounted, according to Reuters calculations, to 2.5 bcm, of which 1.2 billion, or 39.6 mcm per day, went through Türkiye.

In January, deliveries amounted to about 1.8 bcm, having decreased by almost 30% by December.

For 15 days in January, exports to Europe were at the level of 955 mcm.

The throughput capacity of each thread of the TurkStream is 15.75 bcm, or 43.1 mcm per day. One thread is intended for Türkiye, the second for European consumers.