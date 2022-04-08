Germany could be able to end Russian oil imports this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, indicating that Berlin would continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's invasion.

Speaking during a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Scholz said it would take longer for Europe's biggest economy to wean itself off Russian gas.

Germany is highly dependent on Russian gas for its energy needs, with 55% of its supplies coming through pipelines from the country before the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the outbreak of the war on Ukraine, Germany has accelerated plans to reduce its reliance on Russian gas and diversify its supplies.

Should the situation require Germany to implement its highest warning level, officials would likely take over distribution to make sure gas was available for "protected customers," which means households, hospitals, fire companies and the police.