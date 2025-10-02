German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group said on Thursday that it has secured a 90 megawatt (MW) order in Türkiye from ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar Enerjisi Üretim A.Ş.

The order, which it secured at the end of September, is to deliver and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the R24-Gürün wind energy project located in the north of the Gürün district in central Sivas province, the company said in a statement.

The Nordex Group will deliver the Delta4000 turbines in a cold climate version and install the machines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 113 meters (370 feet), it said.

The R24-Gürün wind energy project is the first venture of ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar, the new customer of Nordex. ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar will benefit for a span of 10 years from the premium service package of Nordex, according to the statement.

“We are proud to announce this first order from ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar Enerjisi Üretim A.Ş. It highlights Nordex Group’s continued expansion in Türkiye and our dedication to supporting new players in the renewable energy sector with our technology. The R24-Gürün project also marks another step towards the country’s energy transition,” said Ender Özatay, Nordex Group's vice president of the Türkiye and Middle East region.

Since 2017, the Nordex Group has continued its position as the market leader in Türkiye, with a more than 31% market share.

The deal complements the goal of Turkish authorities to further elevate solar and wind capacity in the country.