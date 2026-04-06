Greek authorities on Monday set in motion a "fuel pass" scheme to help offset rising energy costs driven by the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran war, a report by a local newspaper said.

Under the program, eligible car owners on the mainland will receive 50 euros ($54), while residents of island areas will receive 60 euros, Kathimerini reported.

Motorcycle owners will receive 30 euros or 35 euros on the islands.

The measure applies to individuals, including self-employed workers, with declared annual incomes of up to 25,000 euros for single applicants and 35,000 euros for married couples.

Authorities estimate the scheme will cover about 75% of drivers in the country, the newspaper said.

Fuel prices have surged following Israeli-U.S. strikes and Iran’s retaliatory attacks. Petrol prices on the mainland have risen above 2 euros per liter from about 1.7 euros before the war, reaching as high as 2.35 euros in some island areas.

Greece has the highest dependence on Persian Gulf energy among European countries, with roughly 36% of its imports coming from the region.