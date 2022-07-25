Greek oil tankers continue to transport Russian oil as the war in Ukraine rages on, according to a report on Friday.

The report by Reporters United, an investigative journalism network in Greece, said between March 9 and June 30, more than 50% of Russia's oil exports were transported by Greek tankers.

Accordingly, the list of Greek shipping magnates involved in the lucrative business include the owners of the country's biggest private broadcasters, which have harshly criticized Russia's war in Ukraine.

The report reiterated that Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Ambassador to Greece Sergei Sutenko, repeatedly denounced the role of Greek tankers in exporting Russia's oil and pressed Greece to stop but those pleas have had no results.

Previously, data showed that fuel oil arrivals offshore Greece jumped to record levels in April as Moscow saw ship-to-ship (STS) loadings as a new way to export Russian oil under sanctions.

In April, shipments of Russian fuel oil with Greece as a destination reached nearly 0.9 million tons, about double March levels and could reach new records in May, Refinitiv Eikon said at the time.

The bulk of this was shipped from Russian ports to Greece’s Kalamata port, the data showed.

The Greek energy ministry at the time declined to comment on what it said was private companies' business.