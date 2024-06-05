Total greenhouse gas emissions in Türkiye declined by 2.4% in 2022 compared to the year earlier, according to the official figures from the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.

While total greenhouse gas emissions per capita were 4.1 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent in 1990, it was calculated as 6.8 tons in 2021 and 6.6 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

In 2022, total greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 2.4% compared to the previous year, reaching 558.3 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"In 2022, the energy sector had the largest share of total GHG emissions with 71.8%. The energy sector was followed by the agriculture sector with 12.8%, the industrial processes and product use sector with 12.5% and the waste sector with 2.9%," the institute said.

Industrial processes and product use emissions were calculated as 69.9 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, decreasing by 6.4% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Also, agricultural sector emissions decreased by 5.1%, reaching 71.5 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Waste sector emissions increased by 5.5%, reaching 16.3 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.