In a historic move by nearly 200 countries in almost 30 years of climate talks, negotiators at the United Nations summit in Dubai directed the world Wednesday to "transition away" from planet-warming fossil fuels, despite critics' worries about loopholes.

The deal was struck after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations at the COP28. It was meant to signal investors and policymakers that the world is united in its desire to break with fossil fuels, something scientists say is the last best hope to stave off climate catastrophe.

"Humanity has finally done what is long, long, long overdue," Wopke Hoekstra, European Union commissioner for climate action, said. After nearly 30 years of talking about carbon pollution, climate negotiators, in a key document, explicitly took aim at what's trapping the heat: the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Within minutes of opening Wednesday's session, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber gaveled approval of the central document – the global stocktake that says how off-track the world is on climate and how to get back on – without asking for comments. Delegates stood and hugged each other.

Al Jaber called the deal "historic" but added that its true success would be in its implementation.

"It is a plan that is led by the science,'' he noted. "It is an enhanced, balanced, but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE consensus."

"We have language on fossil fuel in our final agreement for the first time ever," said Al Jaber, who's also CEO of the United Arab Emirates's (UAE) oil company.

"We are what we do, not what we say. We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible actions."

U.N. Climate Secretary Simon Stiell told delegates their efforts were "needed to signal a hard stop to humanity's core climate problem: fossil fuels and planet-burning pollution."

"While we didn't turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end," Stiell said.

Not finish line

Stiell cautioned people that what they adopted was a "climate action lifeline, not a finish line."

The new deal had been floated early Wednesday and was stronger than a draft proposed days earlier, but had loopholes that upset critics. Analysts and delegates wondered if there would be a floor fight over details, but Al Jaber acted quickly, not giving critics a chance even to clear their throats.

Several minutes later, Samoa's lead delegate, Anne Rasmussen, on behalf of small island nations, complained that they weren't even in the room when Al Jaber said the deal was done. She said that "the course correction that is needed has not been secured," with the deal representing business-as-usual instead of exponential emissions-cutting efforts. She said the deal could "potentially take us backward rather than forward."

When Rasmussen finished, delegates whooped, applauded and stood, as Al Jaber frowned and then eventually joined the standing ovation that stretched longer than his plaudits. Marshall Islands delegates hugged and cried.

Bolivia blasted the agreement as a new form of colonialism. But there were more self-congratulations on Wednesday than flagellations.

"I am in awe of the spirit of cooperation that has brought everybody together," United States Special Envoy John Kerry said. He said it shows that multilateralism can still work despite what the globe sees with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. "This document sends very strong messages to the world."

The deal also includes a call for tripling the use of renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency. Earlier in the talks, the conference adopted a special fund for poor nations hurt by climate change, and nations put nearly $800 million into the fund.

"Many, many people here would have liked clearer language" on removing fossil fuels, Kerry said. But he said it's a compromise.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia, whose OPEC threatened to torpedo an agreement, hailed the deal as a success.

A representative for the kingdom said the deal would help the world limit global warming to the targeted 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times set in the 2015 Paris Deal but repeated the oil producer's stance that tackling climate change was about reducing emissions.

"We must use every opportunity to reduce emissions regardless of the source," he said.

'Era of fossil fuels must end'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has targeted oil companies and their massive profits, also celebrated, saying that "for the first time, the outcome recognizes the need to transition away from fossil fuels."

"The era of fossil fuels must end – and it must end with justice and equity," he said.

"It is the first time that the world unites around such a clear text on the need to transition away from fossil fuels," said Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

Danish Minister for Climate and Energy Dan Jorgensen marveled at the circumstances of the deal: "We're standing here in an oil country, surrounded by oil countries, and we made the decision saying let's move away from oil and gas."

The deal doesn't go so far as to seek a "phase-out" of fossil fuels, which more than 100 nations, like small island states and European nations, had pleaded for. Instead, it calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade."

The deal says that the transition would be done in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and follows the dictates of climate science. It projects a world peaking its ever-growing carbon pollution by the year 2025 to reach its agreed-upon threshold but gives wiggle room to individual nations like China to peak later.

Intensive sessions with all sorts of delegates went well into the small hours of Wednesday morning after the conference presidency's initial document angered many countries by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming. Then, Al Jaber presented delegates from nearly 200 nations with a new document just after sunrise.

It was the third version presented in about two weeks and the word "oil" does not appear anywhere in the 21-page document, but "fossil fuels" appears twice.

"This is the first time in 28 years that countries are forced to deal with fossil fuels," Center for Biological Diversity Energy Justice Director Jean Su told the Associated Press (AP). "So that is a general win. But the actual details in this are severely flawed."

"The problem with the text is that it still includes cavernous loopholes that allow the U.S. and other fossil fuel producing countries to keep expanding fossil fuels," Su said. "There's a pretty deadly, fatal flaw in the text, which allows for transitional fuels to continue," which is a code word for natural gas that also emits carbon pollution.

Several activists highlighted what they considered loopholes.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning climate activist, said while it is an important milestone "to finally recognize that the climate crisis is at its heart a fossil fuel crisis," he called the deal "the bare minimum" with "half measures and loopholes.''

"Whether this is a turning point that truly marks the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era depends on the actions that come next," Gore said.