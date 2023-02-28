Huawei has taken its first step in a collaboration with five Turkish energy companies in the field of energy storage systems.

The cooperation was formalized through a protocol signed on Feb. 27 between Huawei Türkiye and Liva Energy, Masfen Energy, Mensis Energy, Yenelis and Zes Solar and was announced at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Under the protocol, the Turkish companies will obtain 2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage systems from Huawei.

The products within the scope of the agreement will be provided to the relevant companies by Huawei's business partner, partnerEGS, in the field of technology and product supply.

Gavin Zhao, the general manager of Huawei Türkiye's Digital Power Business Group, highlighted the importance of transitioning toward clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy systems to meet the world's increasing energy demands.

Huawei is committed to providing state-of-the-art technologies, including big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, to help create a digital energy foundation that supports comprehensive digital transformation in the energy sector, he said.

Zhao expressed gratitude to their business partners for choosing Huawei as their preferred partner for digital transformation and energy storage systems in the energy industry.

Alper Terciyanlı, the general manager of partnerEGS, expressed his satisfaction with the framework agreement signed by the company and five Turkish renewable energy firms for the development of energy storage systems.

Terciyanlı acknowledged the crucial role of energy storage systems in supporting the transition towards cleaner and renewable energy sources, which has become a major focus worldwide.

As one of the largest players in the renewable energy sector, Türkiye has a significant role to play in this transition, and the agreement is expected to be an important milestone for the country, he said.

Liva Energy CEO Sinan Üzer, on the cooperation, said the recent earthquakes in Türkiye have severely affected them due to their location and the importance of energy storage systems for the sustainability of energy has once again emerged.

“As an investor, we prioritize quality and sustainability in the renewable energy sector where we step into. We would like to thank the other energy companies and those who contributed to the expansion of the sector,” he said.

Kemal Onur Karakuş, the CEO of Masfen Energy, emphasized the importance of meeting the world's net-zero carbon target and Türkiye and Europe's energy needs through sustainable contributions.

Karakuş expressed optimism about the potential benefits of the agreement signed with Huawei for the establishment of energy storage systems, given Huawei's reputation as a leader in the European and global markets. He said he believes that the agreement will be instrumental in helping to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

İsmet Atalay, Mensis Energy CEO, for his part, said: “Thanks to this cooperation, we believe that the activities for energy storage systems will be made in a way to meet the needs of our country and in accordance with international standards.

"In addition, we think that the supply-demand imbalance, which may be caused by the increase in renewable energy sources, will eliminate supply security with storage systems. We hope that such collaborations, which we are proud to be a part of, will increase.”

Besime Özderici, founding partner of SolarAPEX, said that because of the interrupted structure of renewable energy sources, difficulties are experienced in instant access to these resources, which reveals the importance of energy storage.

“In particular, the increasing natural disasters due to climate change have revealed how critical this need has become. With Huawei, we believe that our solution partnership and cooperation in energy storage will benefit energy supply security both in our country and in the world.”

Stating that Zorlu Energy is a company that is a candidate to manage the energy of the future by blending technology and energy, Zorlu Energy CEO Sinan Ak said: “Our investments in the field of energy efficiency make up the most important part of our growth and future plans. In this context, we envision growing in a new generation of energy technologies, especially in Türkiye with electric vehicle charging stations and solar solutions.”

“I believe that this cooperation, which will be realized in the storage solutions category, which is extremely important in maintaining flexibility and supply-demand balance in electrical systems, will play an important role in achieving our goals and wish it to be beneficial on behalf of our sector.”

The Huawei Digital Power Business Group was founded in June 2021 to reduce carbon emissions in energy systems and energy consumption.

The Digital Power Business Group, which has been operating in Türkiye for the same year, continues to work with its business partners to develop new technologies in various sectors, depending on open hardware and software resources, multiple cooperation with industries and an open ecosystem strategy.