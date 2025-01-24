Hungary is urging the European Union to press Ukraine to restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, signaling a contentious debate as the EU prepares to extend its sanctions against Russia in the coming week.

Hungary has not yet decided whether to support the sanctions rollover, which is due at the end of this month. The EU renews sanctions every six months and requires unanimity among its 27 member countries to do so.

Orban, whose government has maintained closer economic and political relations with Moscow than other EU countries, reiterated his criticism of the sanctions on Friday, saying they caused 19 billion euros ($19.9 billion) of financial damage to Hungary. He did not say how this number was calculated.

"Now the issue of the rollover of the sanctions is on the agenda and I have pulled the brakes and asked EU leaders to understand this cannot continue," Orban told state radio.

"This is not good that we pay the price of helping Ukraine ... and they cause us problems," he said, referring to a recent move by Ukraine to halt Russian gas flows to Europe on the Druzhba pipeline.

"We ask them to convince Ukraine to resume the gas transit," Orban said, adding Budapest also wanted guarantees that Ukraine would not halt Russian crude imports.

EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to decide on the sanctions rollover and Hungary's foreign minister has flagged a big debate, saying hic country would also consult its U.S. partners in the coming days.

In December 2023, Orban held up EU aid to Ukraine for weeks.

While Western European countries have made progress in weaning themselves off Russian energy, landlocked Hungary gets some 80% of its gas and most of its crude from Russia.

Russian gas to Hungary comes through the Turkstream pipeline via Serbia and the country did not import any gas via Ukraine last year.

The EU has suspended billions of euros of funds for Budapest over concerns Orban has damaged democratic checks and balances.