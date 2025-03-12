Dam-based hydroelectric plants in Türkiye spearheaded all renewable energy sources in electricity production during the first two months of the year, generating 7.16 million megawatt-hours (MWh), according to data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Hydroelectric plants stand out as being environmentally friendly, clean, renewable, highly efficient, fuel cost-free, long-lasting, low-operating-cost and a domestic resource.

During the stated period, a total of 58.7 million MWh of electricity was generated. Following hydroelectricity, wind power plants ranked second with 5.86 million MWh, while solar power plants ranked third with 3.67 million MWh of electricity production.

In January, a total of 30.2 million MWh of electricity was generated. Natural gas accounted for 26.6% of generation, followed by imported coal at 24.2%, dam-based hydroelectric plants at 12.5%, lignite at 10.4%, wind at 9.3%, and solar power at 5.5%.

In February, natural gas plants generated 27% of the total 28.4 million MWh of electricity, followed by imported coal plants at 23%, dam-based hydroelectric at approximately 12%, and lignite, wind, and solar power plants at 10.1%, 10.7%, and 6.8%, respectively.

Focusing on the use of domestic resources to combat climate change and reduce the current account deficit, clean energy sources play a significant role in Türkiye's electricity production portfolio.

By the end of February, the total number of electricity plants serving Türkiye's electricity supply was recorded as 34,306.

According to the data, there were 32,756 power plants across Türkiye's seven regions utilizing dam-based hydroelectric, wind, and solar energy sources.

In plant distribution, solar power plants led with 32,065 facilities, followed by wind with 376 plants and hydroelectric plants with 147 facilities.

Installed power capacity

The country is accelerating investments in renewable energy as part of the country's efforts to further grow its industry, meet rising energy demand, and reduce the trade deficit caused by fossil fuel imports.

Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity is nearing 117,000 megawatts (MW), with dam-based hydroelectric power plants accounting for 20.4% of the capacity.

The installed capacities of Türkiye's three largest renewable energy sources – dam-based hydroelectric, solar, and wind – reached 23,863 megawatts, 20,646 megawatts, and 13,044 megawatts, respectively.