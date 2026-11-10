The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday it launched a new observatory to track energy-related disruptions, map risks to energy infrastructure and maintain a repository of measures and policies to help strengthen resilience worldwide.

The IEA launched the Global Observatory on Energy Sector Resilience, describing it as "a first-of-its-kind hub" for data and analysis to help governments and industry around the world understand where energy infrastructure is exposed to risks and what they can do to reduce the risks of disruption.

The agency said the observatory was launched in support of the COP31 Presidency’s 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge.

The IEA is a strategic partner of the COP31 Presidency of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), hosted by Türkiye from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20.

"The observatory’s first instalment focuses on the importance of strengthening power system resilience as the world becomes more electrified," the IEA said in a statement.

IEA chief Fatih Birol, who is attending the climate conference in Antalya, said on Tuesday that they welcomed the Türkiye-led electrification pledge.

Recalling that since 2022, the IEA has tracked around 3,000 reported power outages linked to extreme weather and other natural hazards across more than 150 countries, the agency said that the observatory "will expand its tracking of disruptions over time, covering the entirety of the energy sector and providing more detailed information on the causes and impacts of individual outages."

"Beyond tracking existing disruptions, the observatory also includes a global atlas that maps energy infrastructure exposure to floods, tropical cyclones and extreme heat," it added.