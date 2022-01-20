Iran has cut the natural gas flow to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fueled power plants to cut gas use by 40%, sector officials said Thursday.

Turkish natural gas distributors were also asked to reduce supply to 60% for large consumers except for that used for heating, the Turkish sector officials said, adding that schools and hospitals will be exempt.

Iran notified Turkey of a 10-day cut to natural gas flows, but talks are ongoing to start flows earlier, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) said in a statement that gas flow to industrial and energy power plants will be restricted, but "every precaution has been taken" to ensure Turkish citizens are not affected by the cut.

Turkey is almost entirely dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Iran alone provided 16% of Turkey's natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

Energy prices have risen sharply in Turkey, driven by global increases and a 44% decline in the lira against the U.S. dollar last year.

Electricity prices were raised as much as 125% for high-demand commercial users this month and by around 50% for lower-demand households.

Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use and 50% for industrial use in January, the national distributor said. The price rise was 15% for power generators.