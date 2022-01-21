Iranian gas exports to Turkey have resumed after being cut on Thursday due to a technical fault, the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Friday.

"Gas exports to Turkey, which had been suspended yesterday (Thursday, January 20) following a gas leak at a station on the Turkish side, have resumed," SHANA said.

“The suspension of gas exports to Turkey for a short time was due to the fact that the pressure boosting station in Turkey had to make changes in order to receive gas by reducing the pressure,” it also added.

Sector officials in Turkey said on Thursday that Iran had cut gas flows for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting local authorities to order gas-fueled power plants to cut gas use by 40%.

Turkish natural gas distributors were also asked to reduce supply for large consumers except for that used for heating, the Turkish sector officials said, adding that schools and hospitals were exempt.

Turkey's Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) had said in an earlier statement that gas flow to industrial and energy power plants would be restricted, but "every precaution has been taken" to ensure Turkish citizens are not affected by the cut.